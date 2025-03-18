Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. 66,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Opera has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
