Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.81, but opened at $144.61. Repligen shares last traded at $144.27, with a volume of 140,346 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Repligen Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

