Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.54. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 86,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

