Top Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, established companies with a history of reliable financial performance and stability through varying economic cycles. These companies are industry leaders known for sound management, robust balance sheets, and consistent dividend payments, making them a favored choice for long-term investors seeking relative safety. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. 220,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,624. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 11,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.51.

