Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or deploy the technologies and infrastructure necessary for 5G wireless networks, such as telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, and supporting software. These stocks are seen by investors as a way to benefit from the rapid evolution of mobile connectivity and the broader adoption of high-speed networks across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,713,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,557,858. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $114.78.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,854,318. The firm has a market cap of $237.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,018. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 482,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $621.30. 159,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,489. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.38.

