Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Insider Buys A$149,834.53 in Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) insider Russell Banham purchased 271,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$149,834.53 ($95,436.01).
Eureka Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Eureka Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Eureka Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
About Eureka Group
Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.
Featured Articles
