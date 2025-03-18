Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 708 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $383.41 and a one year high of $672.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $612.14 and a 200 day moving average of $567.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

