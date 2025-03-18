WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $102.52 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and $15.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,353,848,500 coins and its circulating supply is 4,349,046,395 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,353,595,807.57240963 with 4,348,793,704.02513885 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02421301 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,608,297.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

