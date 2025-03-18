Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Hits $1,964.13 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $309.95 million and $4.03 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,964.13 or 0.02398237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 543,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 543,505.90764223. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 1,993.18180842 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $239,429.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

