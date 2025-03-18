Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $12,275.22 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 22,958,573 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 23,107,568.32434763. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.23942127 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $4,055.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

