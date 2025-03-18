Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 34.7%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CPZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,412. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
