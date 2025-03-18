Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 34.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.