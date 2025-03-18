Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Update

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
LITOF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,406. Frontier Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
About Frontier Lithium
