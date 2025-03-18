Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Short Interest Update

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

LITOF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,406. Frontier Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

