Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $19.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 642,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,811. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.