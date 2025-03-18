OmniFlix Network Price Tops $0.0474 on Top Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and $59,348.01 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.04742868 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $56,384.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

