Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $901.70 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Flare has a market cap of $901.70 million and $6.78 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,145,202,533 coins and its circulating supply is 61,037,612,513 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,145,203,281.402465 with 61,037,612,513.811949 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01486684 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $4,670,958.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

