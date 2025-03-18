UPCX (UPC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.38 Million

UPCX (UPC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One UPCX token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00004289 BTC on exchanges. UPCX has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $753,635.85 worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UPCX has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

UPCX Profile

UPCX was first traded on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 72,703,225.4 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.47776787 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $774,572.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

