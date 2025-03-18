Arun Menawat Dr. Buys 14,200 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75.
Profound Medical Stock Up 0.9 %
PRN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.75. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.
About Profound Medical
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.