Arun Menawat Dr. Buys 14,200 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75.

Profound Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

PRN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.75. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.