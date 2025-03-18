First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 3,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,543. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
