Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after buying an additional 189,622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 658.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 43,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

GILD stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

