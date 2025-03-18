Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.70 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and $4.69 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 115,845,945 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 115,845,944.85517806. The last known price of Bancor is 0.40102121 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $5,099,585.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.