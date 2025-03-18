Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

