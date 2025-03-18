QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QCOM opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
