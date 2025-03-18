Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 283,961 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $257,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after buying an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

BMY stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.