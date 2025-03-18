PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.37, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

