Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $369.26, but opened at $395.99. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $411.57, with a volume of 44,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

