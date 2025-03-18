NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.28. NIO shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 22,699,635 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NIO Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

