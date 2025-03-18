Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $528.76 million and $24.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,616,060 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 159,542,304.83887896 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 3.36053196 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $32,257,817.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

