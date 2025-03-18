Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 37.6%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

