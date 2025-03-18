Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Full House Resorts stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE #1” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 2/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 12,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.98. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $5.00 price target on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,290. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 113,805 shares of company stock valued at $529,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Full House Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

