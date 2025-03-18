Boston Partners Sells 426,559 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Chubb worth $486,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Chubb by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,826,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.97.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

