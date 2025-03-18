Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,301 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after buying an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 3.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

