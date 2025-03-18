Haven Capital Group Inc. Makes New $583,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.5% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 42.0% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.