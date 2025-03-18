Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.