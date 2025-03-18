Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

