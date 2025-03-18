Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 1,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of -0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.
Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
