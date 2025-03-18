Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $84.88 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,881,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.2% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $765.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

