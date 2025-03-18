Independent Family Office LLC Purchases 3,410 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

