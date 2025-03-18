Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 788,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 53.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Top Wealth Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Wealth Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Top Wealth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Top Wealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TWG traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 169,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Top Wealth Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $13.50.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

