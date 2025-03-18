io.net Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $115.98 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, io.net has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market cap of $115.98 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,452,479 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 147,452,479.82 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.8042202 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $34,938,109.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

