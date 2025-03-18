Spectral (SPEC) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectral (SPEC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Spectral token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectral has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectral has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 1.83312765 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,065,430.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

