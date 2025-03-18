BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVGO opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

