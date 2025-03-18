Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – March 15th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, CRH, and Huntington Bancshares are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that offer telecommunications services, such as voice, data, and video transmission via networks like cellular, fiber-optic, or satellite. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory policies, technological advancements, and market demand, which can affect both the companies’ operational performance and their stock prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. 25,878,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,375,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $34.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $845.75. 1,852,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $992.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 37,583,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,100,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 8,577,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,635. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. 3,562,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,710. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. 5,822,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,207. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 27,472,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,039,537. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

