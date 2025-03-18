Roth Mkm Boosts Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Price Target to $5.40

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $5.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monogram Orthopaedics by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

