Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

TRGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.58. 95,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 54.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

