Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

