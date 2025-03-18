Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COYA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,019. The company has a market cap of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

