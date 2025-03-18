TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 510 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 28,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.