Xponance Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

