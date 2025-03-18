pufETH (PUFETH) Price Tops $1,972.83 on Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for about $1,972.83 or 0.02427757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $128.94 million and $322,655.67 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 65,357 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 66,553.64782356. The last known price of pufETH is 1,987.02754187 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $225,919.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

