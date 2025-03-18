Suku (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.0368 on Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $149,918.88 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,011,574 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

